Farmington Schools trustees to take action on learning system, contracts

Farmington Public Schools trustees are expected to take action July 21 on a new Learning Management System for remote education and on employee contracts for teachers, administrators, and transportation, maintenance/cafeteria, and support staff.

The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m., using the WebEx platform.

The Learning Management System, which replaces Google Classroom, would allow parents to track student progress, receive notifications from teachers, and use a single sign-on for every student in the family. Officials say it offers a “more robust digital learning environment”.

Other agenda items include:

updates on back to school plans, custodial services, IT transition, 2020 graduation, and an open assistant superintendent position;

Title IX policy revisions;

public comment guidelines;

a previously approved diversity resolution ; and

a change to the August board meeting schedule

Meeting agendas and supporting materials are typically posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199 prior to meetings.

To submit public comments, write to info@fpsk12.net or call 248-426-5000 before approximately 6:10 p.m. on July 21. Comments will be read during the meeting by the Board President.

Anyone who needs special accommodations to participate should call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, 248-426-5000.

The meeting will be broadcast live on TV-10, the District’s cable channel, and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.