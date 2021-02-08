Farmington Schools trustees to pick a search firm

The search for a new Farmington Public Schools superintendent takes another step forward Tuesday, as trustees select a company to manage the process.
During a special meeting last week, officials interviewed six firms that responded to a request for proposals: Michigan Association of School Boards, MLI/Metro Bureau, McPherson & Jacobson, Hazard Young Attea & Associates, and Ray & Associates. Proposals range in cost from around $10,000 to $23,000 and can be viewed on the district’s website.
You can watch the interviews here:
Tuesday’s 6 p.m. remote meeting agenda also includes:
- a strategic planning process update
- plans for increasing in-person instruction
- Farmington Early Childhood Center bond work update
- a review of classroom technology tools
- bid awards
- proposed new career and technical education classes
The 6 p.m. meeting will be held electronically. Information about viewing and participating in public comment are posted on the district’s website.
View the full agenda and presentations here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.