Farmington Schools trustees to pick a search firm

The search for a new Farmington Public Schools superintendent takes another step forward Tuesday, as trustees select a company to manage the process.

During a special meeting last week, officials interviewed six firms that responded to a request for proposals: Michigan Association of School Boards, MLI/Metro Bureau, McPherson & Jacobson, Hazard Young Attea & Associates, and Ray & Associates. Proposals range in cost from around $10,000 to $23,000 and can be viewed on the district’s website.

You can watch the interviews here:

Tuesday’s 6 p.m. remote meeting agenda also includes:

a strategic planning process update

plans for increasing in-person instruction

Farmington Early Childhood Center bond work update

a review of classroom technology tools

bid awards

proposed new career and technical education classes

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held electronically. Information about viewing and participating in public comment are posted on the district’s website.

View the full agenda and presentations here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.