Farmington Schools trustees to elect officers Tuesday

With four new trustees in place, Farmington Public Schools board members will elect new officers during their January 19 meeting.

Trustees elected Zach Rich president after Pam Green’s November 16 resignation. Terry Johnson also resigned at that time, leaving open the vice presidency. A censure resolution at the same meeting stripped Angie Smith of her secretarial position. Terri Weems currently serves as board treasurer.

Also on the Tuesday, 6 p.m. agenda:

a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion update

a Student Mid-Year Progress Goal report

discussion of 2021-22 School of Choice Options

reconfirmation of the district’s Extended COVID 19 Learning Plan

The meeting will be held electronically. Links for viewing and participating in public comment are posted on the district’s website.

View the agenda here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.