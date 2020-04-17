Farmington Schools trustees plan online meetings through June

With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order closing school buildings, Farmington Public Schools trustees have announced dates for online board meetings through the end of the school year.

Meetings will be held at 6 p.m., via the WebEx meeting platform, on these dates:

Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, May 5

Tuesday, May 19

Tuesday, June 2

Tuesday, June 16

Agendas and supporting materials will be posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199

Anyone who wants to make a public comment can write to info@fpsk12.net or call 248-426-5000 until around 6:10 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you need special accommodations to participate, call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, at 248-426-5000.

The meetings will be cablecast on TV-10 and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.