Farmington Schools trustees meet Tuesday at Maxfield Ed Center

Farmington Public Schools trustees will meet in person August 17 at the Maxfield Education Center, with actions on their agenda that will affect 2022 seniors and two pieces of property.

Because many 11th grade students weren’t able to take assessment tests last spring, officials will look at lifting the Michigan Merit Exam (MME) graduation requirement for this year’s seniors. They’ll also consider action on two small pieces of property: an easement at Beechview Elementary and a sidewalk in the Woodbine subdivision.

Officials will continue with hybrid meetings because of board member medical conditions, allowed through December 31. Those who attend in person must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Visit farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080 to sign up for public comments, accepted in person or remotely. That web page also has a link for remote meeting attendance.

The board meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on youtube.com. Find the agenda and supporting materials at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.