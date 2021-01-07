UPDATE: Farmington Schools trustees may reconsider in-person learning

Farmington Public Schools trustees will hold a special meeting Friday to consider delaying the return of all students until January 25.

After hours of public testimony and a review of mitigation plans, trustees on Tuesday let stand a plan that would have early childhood, K-5, and special education students back in buildings on January 11. Secondary students are set to return January 25.

The only item on the 5:30 p.m. meeting agenda is a motion to “delay the start of all in-person instruction until at least January 25, 2021. The Board of Education will review and confirm an Instructional Delivery Plan (FPS Extended COVID19 Learning Plan) at their regular meeting on January 19, 2021.”

By Thursday night, more than 200 parents had signed an online petition strongly opposing any change to the January 11 date:

“We respect the teachers and staff that have put in countless hours and immeasurable effort in creating an environment for our kids that is as safe as possible in the current climate. We respect that the families who choose to keep their children in the virtual learning path still have the option to do so and we are demanding the same respect to choose whether our children return for in person learning.”

View the agenda here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1087?meeting=449851.

Learn how to participate in and view the meeting here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080. The deadline for submitting a public comment is 3:30 p.m.