Farmington Schools trustees may reconsider in-person learning

Farmington Public Schools trustees will hold a special meeting Friday to consider delaying the return of all students until January 25.

After hours of public testimony and a review of mitigation plans, trustees on Tuesday let stand a plan that would have early childhood, K-5, and special education students back in buildings on January 11. Secondary students are set to return January 25.

The only item on the 5:30 p.m. meeting agenda is a motion to “delay the start of all in-person instruction until at least January 25, 2021. The Board of Education will review and confirm an Instructional Delivery Plan (FPS Extended COVID19 Learning Plan) at their regular meeting on January 19, 2021.”

View the agenda here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1087?meeting=449851.

Learn how to participate in and view the meeting here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.