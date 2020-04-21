Farmington Schools trustees look at online learning plan

During Tuesday’s electronic meeting, Farmington Schools trustees will look at the district’s plan to serve students through the end of the school year.

The Continuity of Learning Plan (CLP) launched April 16, includes expectations for time spent in digital learning, monitoring student progress toward essential standards, and providing supports for students with special needs. A detailed explanation, including a video, is posted on the district’s website.

Also on the 6 p.m. meeting agenda:

Discussion of the high school science course sequence

A recommendation to halt plans for International Baccalaureate at East Middle School due to cost concerns

Completing the transition of district technology services to Oakland Schools

Award of a bid for elementary Nutritional Services equipment

The full agenda and supporting materials are posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199.

This meeting will be held on the WebEx platform. Anyone who wants to make a public comment can write to info@fpsk12.net or call 248-426-5000 until around 6:10 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you need special accommodations to participate, call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, at 248-426-5000.

The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.