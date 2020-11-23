Farmington Schools trustees review more in-person plans

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on Tuesday learn more about return to in-person learning plans for Early Childhood and Special Education students.

During previous meetings, officials decided that K-5 students will stay in remote learning until January 11, and 6-12 students will return on January 25. Pre-K and special needs students were the first to enter school buildings and returned to remote learning on November 4.

Board members will also consider appointing a new president and discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent, after last week’s resignations of trustee Pam Green and Supt. Dr. Bob Herrera. Other agenda items include:

Introduction of new board members

Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation update

Educational Equity Audit update

Discussion of board appointments

Discussion of middle/high school athletics

Purchase of uninterruptible power supplies, a walk-in freezer for Power Middle School, and a board room table

The board meeting will be held on the WebEx platform. Links to join and participate in public comment are posted at farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080. Public comment requests must be received by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting agenda and supporting materials are posted at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.

The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod and on youtube.com.