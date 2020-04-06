Farmington Schools trustees hold remote meeting April 7

Farmington Schools trustees will hold a remote meeting April 7 to consider hiring a new facilities director and selling the first capital bonds approved in March.

Board members and presenters will use the WebEx platform. The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.

Officials will consider appointing Felicia Venable, most recently Detroit Public Schools (DPS) Executive Director of Auxiliary Projects and Special Projects, to the facilities director position recently vacated by Jon Riebe. According to a memo, she has nearly two decades of experience with DPS and DPS Community District.

Also on the agenda:

authorization to sell $68 million of the $98 million in 2020 capital bonds,

approval of a timeline and parameters for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget,

approval of bids for Central Office and Maxfield Education Center roof replacements, and

approval of Supt. Dr. Bob Herrera’s contract.

You can participate in public comment by sending an email to info@fpsk12.net or by calling 248-426-5000, until around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. Comments will be shared during the Public Comment portion of the agenda.

Anyone needing special accommodations to participate should call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, at 248-426-5000.

You can view the full meeting agenda and supporting materials at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199