Farmington Schools trustees hear diversity, bond updates

Farmington Public Schools trustees will hear updates Tuesday about the district’s efforts toward Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The 6 p.m. meeting agenda includes a presentation that lays out next steps in an educational equity audit process. Preview the presentation in the agenda packet.

Trustees will hear a quarterly update on $98 million in bond projects, review Plante Moran’s annual audit, and consider approving a bid award for work at Farmington High School. Setting earlier dates for the district’s Schools of Choice program is also on the agenda.

The board meeting, held at the Maxfield Education Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd., will be cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on youtube.com.

Learn how to make public comments here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080

Find the agenda and supporting materials at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.

Reported by Joni Hubred