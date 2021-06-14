Farmington Schools trustees consider plan for aging fuel tanks

Farmington Schools trustees will on Tuesday decide the fate of 30-year-old fuel tanks sitting under the district’s transportation yard on Raphael in Farmington.

In a memo included with the 6 p.m. organizational meeting agenda, Director of Facilities Management Jon Barth said consultants monitor conditions, but “it is likely that the tanks are now in need of replacement. Keep in mind that the average lifespan of a fiber-glass reinforced tank, unaffected by the weight of vehicles overhead, is approximately 20 years and that our tanks are now 30.”

A replacement plan, developed with consultants Arch Environmental, would cost the district $497,244, including project management costs. Trustees will review the plan and may vote on it during the meeting.

Also on their agenda:

2020 bond work, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, and strategic plan updates

an end-of-year student progress goal report

approval of the 2021-22 budget and tax levy

notice of layoff list approval

approval of Farmington Transportation Association (FTA) and non-union contracts

election of officers

Trustees will also hold a 4:30 p.m. closed meeting to discuss bargaining strategy.

Board meetings are cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210) and live-streamed on youtube.com. Trustees and support staff meet in person; members of the public may watch and take part via WebEx. Learn more here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.

You’ll find agendas and supporting materials here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087