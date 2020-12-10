Farmington Schools trustees appoint Blau, Fox

Two recently elected Farmington Public Schools trustees will begin serving a little early, after their appointments to vacant board seats.

Mable Fox and Cheryl Blau will serve through December 31, then both will begin the six-year terms they won in November. Fox serves out the term of Terry Johnson, who resigned with 45 days left in his term. Blau replaces Pam Green, whose term expires in 2022.

The district has begun accepting applications for the balance of Green’s term, with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on January 3, 2021.

Board president Zach Rich said during the electronic meeting that all newly elected trustees have been invited to participate in committee meetings and would attend a closed session also held Wednesday.

Trustee Jessica Cummings said the selection was “not meant to show favoritism toward anyone.”

“I want all of the three newly elected board members to feel welcome,” she said. “You’re all important to us. You have critical work to do.”

The suggestion to appoint two of the three came up at a previous board meeting, trustee Terri Weems pointed out.

“It did not make sense to open up to a larger group of candidates,” she said. “Everyone seemed to be very happy to step in, which I greatly appreciate.”

“I think that shows we are going to be in a very good spot at the start of the year,” Rich said.

Blau and Fox will be sworn in prior to the board’s December 15 meeting.