Farmington Schools to offer meals plan for all students

Even with a remote learning start, Farmington Public Schools will offer regular and free/reduced price meal service during the 2020-21 school year.

Three meal pick-up sites have been established at:

East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills – beginning Thursday, August 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Farmington High School, 32000 Shiawassee St., Farmington – beginning Thursday, September 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – beginning Thursday, September 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Anyone who needs help with meal pick-ups is asked to contact the Nutrition Services office, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 248-489-3717 or write to angela.davis@fpsk12.net.

Based on U.S. Department of Agriculture National School Lunch Program guidelines, children must be enrolled in Farmington Public Schools, and all meals must be pre-ordered by 5 p.m. every Tuesday, for a Thursday meal pick-up.

A weekly menu will be provided every Monday along with a Google sign-up, which must be completed for each student. A $10 fee will apply if meals are not picked up.

For more information, including meal prices, free/reduced price meals registration, and payment links, visit facebook.com/FarmingtonPublicSchools/.