Farmington Schools ties mask requirement to county COVID spread

Farmington Public Schools officials will determine masking requirements for the start of the school year based on the level of COVID-19 transmission across Oakland County.

Students return to in-person learning on August 30 with last year’s cleaning protocols, classroom air purifiers, and other measures in place. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Delgado said Tuesday the district will require a 10-day quarantine for students or staff who test positive.

“The contact tracing, our administration felt committed to that,” he said. “We want to make sure we can contract trace and to communicate with you as a parent.”

Blue, Yellow, Orange, Red

Delgado said building administrators will share more detailed information about social distancing, lunches, arrival and dismissal procedures. The district will provide plexiglass barriers for anyone who wants them.

FPS mask requirements will follow the Oakland County transmission level, he said. Guidelines posted on the district website include:

Blue (low) – No masks required

Yellow (moderate) – Masks strongly recommended, but not required

Orange (substantial) – Masks required

Red (high) – Masks required

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, the county’s transmission rate this week is high.

Parents protest masks

A dozen people, including two students, who oppose a mask requirement spoke during Tuesday’s board meeting. They said masks don’t prevent COVID transmission, cause problems for kids with asthma, and interfere with learning.

Other commenters challenged media reports and CDC guidelines, said the virus has been politicized, and asked trustees to let parents decide whether their children wear masks.

President Terri Weems said the Board of Education does not vote on COVID protocols. Central office administrators, who have direct conversations with health professionals, make the call.

“We hear you,” she added. “We appreciate the feedback, and the district will continue to evaluate.”

Watch the meeting: