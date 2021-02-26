Farmington Schools teams earn CyberPatriot honors

Students from Farmington Public Schools cybersecurity classes earned gold and silver honors during this year’s CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition,

After the district added the Cybersecurity class this year as part of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, teacher Jason Canfield launched the CyberPatriot students groups at North Farmington and Farmington High Schools.

CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition challenges student teams to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in virtual operating systems. Using a proprietary competition system, teams are scored on how secure they make the system.

Top teams advance through the online rounds of competition, and the best of the best advance to the in-person National Finals Competition.

FPS students began preparing for the competition at the beginning of the school year with training rounds and official practice rounds in October. Once training rounds were complete, students entered into scored/live rounds that were held on weekends from November through January.

Students competed in three virtual rounds, where they had to download images, use a packet tracer to extract images, decode, and encrypt various images using multi-factor authentication.

Jacob Marchionda a North Farmington High junior, said he learned more about networking and how to encrypt and decode images.

“This was a fun competition,” he added.

More than 2,500 teams competed from across the United States, for platinum, gold, and silver awards. Here’s how the local teams did:

North Farmington High School – Gold

Jacob Marchionda

Chun Yu (Ben) Fang

Joseph Pohl

Daniel Morris

Julian Mueller

Sokol Ndrejaj

Farmington High School – Silver

Alexander Rasak

Bhaaniu Jain

Learn more about the competition at uscyberpatriot.org.