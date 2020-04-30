Farmington Schools students win local, state creative honors

Eight Farmington Public Schools students represent the district in the National PTA Reflections art program, which recognizes excellence in six areas of competition.

Students can submit original works in Literature, Music Composition, Photography, Visual Arts, Dance Choreography, and Film Production for recognition at the local, district, state, and national levels.

In Farmington Public Schools, the top three entries from each age group and category advanced to the district level. Because of the COVID-19 closure of schools, the district was not able to hold its annual Reflections recognition, but you can view the entries here: sites.google.com/view/fps1920reflect.

The following students placed at this year’s District PTA Reflections Contest and their entries advanced to the State PTA Reflections Contest.

Dance Choreography

High School

1st Place – Elena Nicholson – “Idontwannabeyouanymore” – Farmington High School – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

Middle School

1st Place – Nina Kobayashi – “Unboxed” – Farmington STEAM Academy – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Alexis Harvey – “True to Yourself” – Warner Middle School – Honorable Mention in the State Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Makenna Pombier – “Look Within Sisterhood” – Warner Middle School

4th Place – Gina Knick – “A Spark Within” – Warner Middle School

Intermediate

1st Place – Carlie Phillips – “What Makes You Beautiful?” – Farmington STEAM Academy

2nd Place – Victoria Sharplin – “Brave Girl” – Farmington STEAM Academy – Honorable Mention in the State Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Chloe Beeler – “Within You” – Kenbrook Elementary School

4th Place – Alana Smith – “Song by Justin Timberlake” – Hillside Elementary School

Primary

1st Place – Jameson Hoover – “Believe” – Kenbrook Elementary School – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Troy Lamey – “Football is a Dance” – Forest Elementary School – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

Film Production

Middle School

1st Place – Dayton Kress – “Within Us All” – Power Middle School – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Sovay Livingstone – “Hurt”- Power Middle School

3rd Place – Cooper Marvin – “The Weirdness Within” – Warner Middle School

4th Place – Eli Kellert – “Someone Looks Inside” – Warner Middle School

Intermediate

1st Place – Joel Salley – “Look Within Our Great Lakes” – Forest Elementary School

2nd Place – Lucy Nemeth – “What’s In My Head” – Forest Elementary School

3rd Place – Adriana Lamey – “Stinky Little Brothers” – Forest Elementary School

Primary

1st Place – Troy Lamey – “My Dog Rem” – Forest Elementary School – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Pradyun Rajanikanth – “Look Within Ocean for Living not Dump Station” – Hillside Elementary School

3rd Place – Grace Parr – “Realities” – Farmington STEAM Academy

Literature

High School

1st Place – Kayla Knight – “Unspoken Words” – Farmington High School

2nd Place – Amanda Millar – “The Serum” – Farmington High School

3rd Place – Natasha Davis – “O Inspiration, Inspiration, Wherefore Art Thou Inspiration” – Farmington High School

4th Place – Nikhil Desai – “Giving’ Back” – North Farmington High School – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

Middle School

1st Place – Alana Roseman – “Look Within: The Good Times” – Warner Middle School

2nd Place – Elena Recinto – “Inside” – Warner Middle School

3rd Place – Jhanavi Bharathwaj – “Looking Within” – Power Middle School

4th Place – Abdulhaadi Khan – “The Project” – Power Middle School

Intermediate

1st Place – Gabriella Hafner – “Within My Feelings” – Farmington STEAM Academy

2nd Place – Elise Foster – “The New Girl” – Hillside Elementary School

3rd Place – Mariam Dukhan – “The Mansion” – Farmington STEAM Academy

4th Place – Mallory Dilluvio – “Roxy and Rory” – Kenbrook Elementary School – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

Primary

1st Place – Zoe Cowells – “Zoe is Brave” – Hillside Elementary School – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Snigda Karthikeyan – “Happiness” – Hillside Elementary School

3rd Place – Chaitrika Reddy Battu – “Look Within My Small World” – Longacre Elementary School

4th Place – Evelyn Trombley – “Just Be You” – Hillside Elementary School

Special Artist

1st Place – Joseph Pelloski – “Luke” – Wood Creek Elementary School – Award of Excellence in the State Reflections Contest

Music Composition

High School

1st Place – Megan Cromwell – “Smile” – Farmington High School

2nd Place – Jonah Cohen – “Meditations” – North Farmington High School – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Praneet Voleti – “The Coming of Age” – Farmington High School

Middle School

1st Place – Kaylee Pierce – “Just Believe” – Warner Middle School – Honorable Mention in the State Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Daniella Ajao – “Within Reach” – Warner Middle School

Intermediate

1st Place – Supreme Allah – “To Be Kind” – Hillside Elementary School

2nd Place – Lexie Chang – “Keep on Trying” – Hillside Elementary School

Primary

1st Place – Alannah Monique Pickens – “My Brother….I Love Him So!” – Wood Creek Elementary School

2nd Place – Declan Aben – “Inside My Song” – Farmington STEAM Academy

Photography

High School

1st Place – Kriti Shirodkar – “Culture Trumps Climbing” – Farmington High School – Award of Excellence in the State Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Sofia Buatti – “The Other Side” – Farmington High School – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Aidan Schantz – “So Big Yet So Small” – Farmington High School

4th Place – Nikhil Sheth – “Our Lives Within” – North Farmington High School

Middle School

1st Place – Ella Lindenberg – “What My Great-Grandma Taught Me” – Warner Middle School – Award of Excellence in the State Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Isabel Wisniewski – “In My Father’s Eye” – Farmington STEAM Academy – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Calvin Murdick – “Ferris Wheel” – Power Middle School

4th Place – Dominic Buatti – “Words Can Not Express” – Power Middle School

Intermediate

1st Place – Nolan Drossos – “Under the Skin” – Hillside Elementary School – Honorable Mention in the State Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Vera Bard Kuhl – “Empathy” – Lanigan Elementary School

3rd Place – Eliana Nelson – “Entering a Magical World” – Forest Elementary School

4th Place – Garrett Shea – {Untitled} – Longacre Elementary School – Outstanding Interpretation Award in the State Reflections Contest and now represents Michigan in the National Reflections Contest

Primary

1st Place – Pradyun Rajanikanth – “Look Within for Happiness” – Hillside Elementary School – Honorable Mention in the State Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Max Nemeth – “The Avocado” – Forest Elementary School – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Troy Lamey – “Sports” – Forest Elementary School

4th Place – Declan Aben – “My Piano” – Farmington STEAM Academy

Special Artist

1st Place – Carter Tonnies – “Hear My Voice” – Power Middle School – Honorable Mention in the State Reflections Contest

2nd Place – Nana Kwame Boateng – “I am Kwame” – Wood Creek Elementary School – Award of Excellence in the State Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Kaden Cross – “Miss Danielle” – Wood Creek Elementary School – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

Visual Arts

High School

1st Place – Kathryn Aren – “Portrait in Green” – Farmington High School

2nd Place – Juliana Rabban – “Insight” – North Farmington High School – Award of Merit in the State Reflections Contest

3rd Place – Caitlin Weingarden – “Look for Love” – North Farmington High School

4th Place – Prerana Gunda – “Search Beyond” – Farmington High School

Middle School

1st Place – Emily Kim – “Hidden Night Skies” – Warner Middle School

2nd Place – Peter Brandal – “Cycle of the Monarch” – East Middle School

3rd Place – Sovay Livingstone – “Survivor” – Power Middle School

4th Place – Braeden Shea – “Part of Me” – Power Middle School

Intermediate

1st Place – Jonathan Fang – “Show Your Tru Colors; My Inner Demons” – Kenbrook Elementary School

2nd Place – Hannah Miller – “Within the Human Body” – Gill Elementary School

3rd Place – Claire Wilpula – “Under the Sea” – Farmington STEAM Academy

4th Place – Asher Singer – “Gorillas Going Extinct” – Forest Elementary School

Primary

1st Place – Celia Safry – “Look Within, What is in, will shine out” – Kenbrook Elementary School

2nd Place – Navika Anil – “Reflection (In Mirror)” – Farmington STEAM Academy

3rd Place – Fariha Feroz Mohamed Iqbal – “Look Within Fall 2019” – Lanigan Elementary School

4th Place – Victor Szabo – “Scary Lightning Storm” – Kenbrook Elementary School

Special Artist

1st Place – Joseph Pelloski – “My Dad” – Wood Creek Elementary School

2nd Place – Nana Kwame Boateng – “Letters” – Wood Creek Elementary School

3rd Place – Aiden DiGiglio – “Veggies Rock” – Wood Creek Elementary School

Next year’s Reflections theme is “I Matter Because…” Contest rules are posted at sites.google.com/site/ farmingtonptareflections/.