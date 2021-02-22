Farmington Schools students to compete for National Merit awards

Fifteen Farmington Public Schools students have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Five students from North Farmington High and 10 from Farmington High will compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring. These finalists will be evaluated through their academic record, test scores, an essay, and other criteria:
North Farmington
- Sonia Desai
- Juliette Quenioux
- Brindha Rajakumar
- David Romine
- Luke Schroeder
Farmington
- Rithik Babu
- Diya Dani
- Katarina Jevtic
- Anish Kothapalli
- Tejas Maire
- Andrew Pan
- Abhinav Patelu
- Laxmi Shankar
- Uma Sriram
- Saicharan Vemuri
Learn more at nationalmerit.org.