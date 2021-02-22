Farmington Schools students to compete for National Merit awards

Fifteen Farmington Public Schools students have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Five students from North Farmington High and 10 from Farmington High will compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring. These finalists will be evaluated through their academic record, test scores, an essay, and other criteria:

North Farmington

Sonia Desai

Juliette Quenioux

Brindha Rajakumar

David Romine

Luke Schroeder

Farmington

Rithik Babu

Diya Dani

Katarina Jevtic

Anish Kothapalli

Tejas Maire

Andrew Pan

Abhinav Patelu

Laxmi Shankar

Uma Sriram

Saicharan Vemuri

Learn more at nationalmerit.org.