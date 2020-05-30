Farmington Schools students receive National Merit scholarships

North Farmington High School senior Timothy J. Sullivan and Farmington High School senior Awab A. Tanoli recently received $2,500 National Merit Scholarships.

Sullivan plans to attend the University of Alabama, majoring in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering as a member of the Randall Research Scholars Program. Tanoli will work toward a career in medicine.

“I am planning on going to Wayne State University, majoring in Neuroscience, and plan to go to medical school in the future,” he said.

“I’m honored to receive a National Merit Scholarship,” Sullivan said. “I am grateful to have the North Farmington community behind me as I further my education at the University of Alabama, where I will be studying Materials Engineering as a member of the Randall Research Scholars. As a four-year member of the Farmington United Ski Team, I will miss Michigan immensely and I hope to return after completing my degree.”

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. These winners were finalists in each state, judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who reviewed submissions by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects, studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a letter of recommendation written by a high school official.