Farmington Schools DECA students win state honors

Two dozen Farmington Public Schools (FPS) DECA students qualified for international competition during the career-focused organization’s state conference, held March 5-7.

Unfortunately, they won’t get to compete at that level. The DECA International Career and Development Conference, which was to be held this month in Nashville, Tennessee, has been cancelled.

State competitors had to take a 100 question Marketing Assessment along with performing two role plays, while being judged on their ability to critically think and apply their marketing knowledge to real-life business situations in a variety of categories. Here’s how local students finished:

Farmington High School

Neel Soni – Hospitality and Tourism Personal Selling International Qualifier Award, First Place Medal in Role Play 1, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Anish Kothapalli – Entrepreneurship Series International Qualifier Award, First Place Medal in Role Play 1, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Lorn Morden – Principles of Finance International Qualifier Award and State Finalist Medal

Jack Mastantuono – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism Award, First Place Medal in Role Play 2, and State Finalist Medal

Subhashreya Aravabhumi – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making International Qualifier Award, First Place Medal in Role Play 2, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Kanksha Jinna – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making International Qualifier Award, First Place Medal in Role Play 2, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Uma Sriram – Chapter Campaigns International Qualifier Award, Food Marketing Series Earned First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Katarina Jevtic – Chapter Campaigns International Qualifier Award

Sam Zervos – School-Based Enterprise International Qualifier Award and Gold Award from National DECA

Jennifer Anderson – School-Based Enterprise – International Qualifier Award and Gold Award from National DECA

Alex Feldman – Food Marketing Series First Place Medal in Role Play 2, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Prema Immadisetty – Food Marketing Series Earned State Finalist Medal

Kayla Ghafari – Human Resource Management Earned First Place Medal in Role Play 2

Hemil Shah – Marketing Communication First Place Medal in Role Play 1 and Role Play 2, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Mouhamadou Ndiaye – Principles of Business Management State Finalist Medal

Pranavi Jarugula – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism State Finalist Medal

Amatullah Poonawala – Principles of Marketing First Place Medal in Role Play 1

Kriti Shirodkar – Principles of Marketing First Place Test and State Finalist Medal

Brendan Klimas – Financial Team Decision Making State Finalist Medal

Tyler Klimas – Financial Team Decision Making State Finalist Medal

Meghan Burba – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making State Finalist Medal

Stephanie Lu – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making State Finalist Medal

North Farmington High School

Sonai Desai – Marketing Management Team Decision Making International Qualifier Award and State Finalist Medal

Brindha Rajakumar – Marketing Management Team Decision Making International Qualifier Award, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Nikhil Sheth – Entrepreneur Team Decision Making International Qualifier Award, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Yash Mehta – Entrepreneur Team Decision Making International Qualifier Award, First Place Test, and State Finalist Medal

Mariyah Bhindarwala – Food Marketing Series, First Place Role Play 1, and First Place Test

Kavina Sheth – Automotive Services Marketing and First Place Role Play 1

Nilay Mistry – School-Based Enterprise Gold Certification International Qualifier

Dhyey Dalal – School-Based Enterprise Gold Certification International Qualifier

DECA is a nonprofit career and technical education student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges.