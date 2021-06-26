Farmington Schools students excel at HOSA conference

Farmington Public Schools middle and high school students took part in the HOSA-Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference, held virtually on April 23.

The conference included online testing, uploading recording presentations and related documents, as well as performing hands-on skills in a virtual environment. Students who finished among the top three medalists earned a place at this week’s International Leadership Conference.

Middle School Division

FPS middle school students competed against students from Armada, Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School, Detroit Country Day School, Grand Blanc Community Schools, and Washtenaw International. All placed among the top eight. Of those, 79 percent earned a spot at the international conference.

Here’s how they placed:

1st Place Gold Medalists

Riya Chava – Health Career Exploration; Keval Shah – Medical Reading; Amrita Renduchintala – Nutrition Knowledge Test; Nisha Immadisetty – Life-Threatening Situations; Sai Hasini Bhogi – Extemporaneous Health Poster

2nd Place Silver Medalists

Mariam Dukhan – Health Career Exploration; Nathan Perinpanayagam – Medical Reading; Advithi Kothapalli – Nutrition Knowledge Test; Tanmayi Narra – Life-Threatening Situations; Arham Jhaveri – Prepared Speaking

3rd Place Bronze Medalists

Hrudya Kishore – Foundations of Medical Terminology

Top eight finalists

Caden Whitmire, 4th Place – Foundations of Medical Terminology; Saanvi Khare, 4th Place – Nutrition Knowledge Test; William Simmons, 5th Place – Foundations of Medical Terminology

High School Division

In the high school division, 98 students represented the district, with 73 from Farmington High and 25 from North Farmington competing against 2,500 Michigan students in over 50 events.

Here’s how they placed:

Farmington High School

1st Place Gold Medalists

Anish Kothapalli, Tejas Maire, Rahul Baragur, and Andrew Pan – Medical Innovation

2nd Place Silver Medalists

Farah Shakir – Healthy Lifestyle; Uma Sriram – Human Growth & Development Knowledge Test; Tanishka Bhadri & Ankita Ankasala – Public Health

3rd Place Bronze Medalists

Hammad Tanoli – Epidemiology; Shrika Gubbala and Dhara Patel – Health Education

Top eight finalists

Prema Immadisetty, 4th Place – Job Seeking Skills; Venetia Chap, 4th Place – Veterinary Science Event; Tanisha Deshmukh, Sahana Nandigama, Jenna Salhab, and Dhakshniy Sivakumaran, 5th Place – Community Awareness; Subhashreya Aravabhumi & Kanksha Jinna, 5th Place – Health Education; Sanjiv Seshan, 6th Place – Pharmacology Knowledge Test; Anish Gaddam, Satyak Khare, Sanjit Manda, Vidhur Nalabolu, Rahul Anche, and Lucky Dhenuvakonda, 6th Place – Public Service Announcement; Niharika Narra, 7th Place – Nutrition Knowledge Test; Marylou Abouaziz, Abhinav Patelu, Emma Alteri, Rithik Babu, and Pritham Kura, 8th Place – Parliamentary Procedure

North Farmington High School

1st Place Gold Medalists

Jordan Manela – Medical Law & Ethics; Muqit Essani, Jason Siskosky, Ilakiya Rajaguru, Nikhil Sheth – HOSA Bowl

2nd Place Silver Medalist

Amina Atif – Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking

3rd Place Bronze Medalist

Jonathan Manela – Medical Reading

Top 8 Finalists

Nikhil Desai, 6th Place – Medical Law & Ethics; Sarah Khan, 6th Place – Dental Terminology; Tejaswini Sivalokanathan, 7th Place – Epidemiology

HOSA promotes career opportunities in the healthcare industry through leadership development, motivation, and recognition for secondary, postsecondary, adult, and collegiate students.