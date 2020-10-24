Farmington Schools students compete for National Merit awards

Students from Farmington Public Schools high schools have qualified as semifinalists in the 66th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These high school seniors have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million:

Farmington High School

Rithik Babu

Diya Dani

Katarina Jevtic

Anish Kothapalli

Tejas Maire

Andrew Pan

Abhinav Patelu

Laxmi Priya Shankar

Uma Sriram

Saicharan Vemuri

North Farmington High School

Sonia Desai

Juliette Quenioux

Brindha Rajakumar

David Romine

Luke Schroeder

These students qualified as Commended:

Farmington High School

Emily Hopkins

Meghana Karumuri

Pritham Kura

Valadian Pallett

Hemil Shah

North Farmington High School

Sriram Bettagere

Nishka Khimasia

Alexander Sterling

From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level and will be notified in February. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a non-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.