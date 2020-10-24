Farmington Schools students compete for National Merit awards

Students from Farmington Public Schools high schools have qualified as semifinalists in the 66th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million:
Farmington High School
- Rithik Babu
- Diya Dani
- Katarina Jevtic
- Anish Kothapalli
- Tejas Maire
- Andrew Pan
- Abhinav Patelu
- Laxmi Priya Shankar
- Uma Sriram
- Saicharan Vemuri
North Farmington High School
- Sonia Desai
- Juliette Quenioux
- Brindha Rajakumar
- David Romine
- Luke Schroeder
These students qualified as Commended:
Farmington High School
- Emily Hopkins
- Meghana Karumuri
- Pritham Kura
- Valadian Pallett
- Hemil Shah
North Farmington High School
- Sriram Bettagere
- Nishka Khimasia
- Alexander Sterling
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level and will be notified in February. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a non-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.