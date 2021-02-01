Farmington Schools student videos fight vaping

Eight students and student teams have been honored for videos they produced to raise awareness about the use of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

Farmington Area PTA Council, Farmington/Farmington Hills Junior Optimists and Farmington Youth Assistance hosted the Vaping Education Awareness Video Contest. The competition was paused due to COVID-19 and relaunched with entries due January 11.

Here’s the winning high school video, produced by Hank Burns-Pavlik:

High school and middle school videos raise awareness about the impact of vaping on a student’s health and family, and share ways to avoid peer pressure. K-5 students entered the Healthy Lungs Video Contest, with entries that focused on information about healthy lungs, how they work, and what keeps them strong.

Secondary videos will be highlighted on social media and other platforms within the district. Here are the winners:

High School Division

1st place winner – Hank Burns-Pavlik, Farmington High School ($500 in gift cards and $500 for their school)

2nd place winner – Meredith Woodman, North Farmington High School ($250 in gift cards)

3rd place winner – Giselle Kassab and Gabrielle Kassab, North Farmington High School ($150 in gift cards)

Middle School Division

1st place winner – Team “Sam Davis”: Emily Kim, Lorelai Lapeer, Brody Sasina, Lila Kettinger, Vaibhav Dhiman, Warner Middle School ($50 in gift cards and $500 for their school)

2nd place winner – Riya Chava, Farmington STEAM Academy ($50 in gift cards)

Elementary School Division

1st place winner – Charvi Madhuranthakam, Longacre Elementary ($25 in gift cards and $500 for their school)

2nd place winner – Richa Chava, Farmington STEAM Academy ($25 in gift cards)

3rd place winner – Ariv Luvya Maheshwaram, Longacre Elementary ($25 in gift cards)