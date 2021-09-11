Farmington Schools staffer to lead state council

Dr. Lydia Moore, a Farmington Public Schools (FPS) Special Education Supervisor, has been elected to serve as board president for the Michigan Council for Exceptional Children (MCEC).

The MCEC is the largest international professional organization dedicated to improving the educational success of children and youth with disabilities and/or gifts and talents. Moore began her work with MCEC several years ago and enjoyed her work so much that she volunteered to serve on the MCEC board.

Elected as a Member at Large, Moore then ran for a board seat and is currently serving her third year of a four-year term.

Moore has worked in education for 25 years, including 12 years as an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) teacher and eight years as a consultant for Oakland Schools. This marks her fifth year as an FPS Special Education Supervisor.

“I value being a member of the MCEC because the mission aligns with my own professional beliefs and values, which include supporting the growth and development of each and every student to lead to successful outcomes,” Moore said in a press release. “I especially appreciate the MCEC’s advocacy efforts and professional development activities.”

“Lydia is a great asset to our team,” said Dr. Jacqueline McDougal, Executive Director of Special Education. “She has a wealth of knowledge that is evidenced in the way she supports our students and staff on a daily basis. Her dedication is second to none, and we are grateful for the expertise she brings to the District.”