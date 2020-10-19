Farmington Schools staff to present new 6-12 return option

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on Tuesday talk about a new plan that would delay a complete secondary return to in-person learning, but offer options for students who want face-to-face experiences.

Earlier this month, administrators proposed a November 30 return for students in grades 6-12, after trustees and parents panned a January 25, 2021 date. The new option continues remote until the January date, but includes in-person interventions, enrichments, and social experiences in the afternoons and all day Friday.

The A/B Hybrid model considered for the November 30 return would have designated groups of students alternating between in-person and remote learning five days a week. Families that aren’t comfortable going back could continue with remote learning.

Other agenda items include acceptance of the district’s audit review, reconfirmation of a COVID-19 extended learning plan, and approval of an agreement to accept CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds from Oakland County.

The 6 p.m. board meeting will be held on the WebEx platform, cablecast on TV-10 (Spectrum cable channel 210), and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.

To participate in public comment, fill out the request form posted on the district’s website by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting and a link will be sent so you can join the meeting.

The meeting agenda and supporting materials are posted at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087