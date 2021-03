A program that recognized 2020 Farmington Public Schools seniors who graduated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic returns this spring.

“Senior Spotlights” social media posts will highlight 2021 graduates on Facebook, Instagram, and the District’s website. Each post includes the senior’s photo, name, school, a few interesting facts, and what they will be doing after high school.

To participate, fill out this form: bit.ly/FPSSrSpotlight. Posts are shared in order of submission.