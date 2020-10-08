Farmington Schools selects new Visions principal

Farmington Public Schools trustees on October 6 approved the hiring of Dorene Forster as the new Principal of Visions Unlimited, the District’s post-secondary educational program for young adults who have physical and developmental disabilities.

Forster replaces Dr. Bobbie Goodrum, who last month was appointed Assistant Superintendent for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“I am so happy to have this incredible opportunity to further my abilities and support student learning and potential,” Forster said in a press release. “I truly love teaching and supporting parents and colleagues to positively impact our students’ lifelong success.”

A long-time Visions staff member, Forster began her career 23 years ago as a paraprofessional at what was then Cloverdale. When she realized she wanted to teach, she earned her Masters of Education from the University of Detroit Mercy and later, an Autism Endorsement Certification from Eastern Michigan University.

In 2005, Forster became the District’s Autism Consultant, supporting students, staff, and families from Kindergarten through age 26. For several years, she has assisted with the coordination of the Extended School Year and Crisis Prevention. She facilitates problem-solving workgroups, coaching, and mentoring teachers.

“Forster’s passion and commitment to this District is evident,” Superintendent Bob Herrera said. “We look forward to her leadership at Visions.”