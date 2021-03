As Farmington Public Schools searches for a new superintendent, Board of Education trustees have launched a survey to collect information from staff, parents, students, and community members.

The survey at surveymonkey.com/ r/B9X7KWC takes a few minutes to complete and asks about the district’s strengths and challenges, and what qualities respondents want to see in the new leader. All responses are anonymous and confidential.

In addition, the School Exec Connect search firm will conduct focus groups and open forums to create a profile. A complete report summarizing all results will be published on the District website after March 20.

The survey will be available through Friday, March 19.