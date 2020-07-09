Farmington Schools plans outdoor graduation ceremonies

Farmington and North Farmington Class of 2020 graduates will be the first in recent history to pick up their diplomas outdoors.

Families were notified late Wednesday that this year’s graduation ceremonies will be held on each school’s football field. Principals wrote in emails that the decision was made after USA Hockey declined to host the events, as the Plymouth arena “is not able to safely accommodate a large-scale event at this point in the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

In addition, most of the state is in Phase 4 of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Michigan Safe Start Plan, which limits the size of indoor gatherings.

Ceremonies for the two traditional schools will be held Sunday, August 9. Details for Farmington Central High’s Saturday, August 8, graduation should be released by the end of the week.

The August 9 ceremonies, which start at 10 a.m., rain or shine, will move socially distanced grads through in small groups based on the letters of their last names. With up to 10 guests watching, each will walk across the stage when their names are called to pick up diploma covers.

Graduates will then meet up again with their guests, pick up diplomas, and have photos taken, then leave the stadium. According to the announcement, they’ll also have the privilege this year of decorating their caps.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed by TV-10, but will not include speeches. Those will be recorded and released on Saturday, August 8. The district plans to provide information about live-stream access closer to the event.