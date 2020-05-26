Farmington Schools offers online enrollment for new students

Farmington Public Schools has set up online enrollment for students new to the district in grades K-12 and Visions Unlimited, a program for young adults with disabilities.

The new process allows parents to enroll students for the 2020-2021 school year and upload required documentation to a secure site: mistar.oakland.k12.mi.us/farmington/PreEnrollment/

The enrollment process does not apply for students enrolling at Farmington STEAM Academy. Families accepted will receive enrollment instructions via email.