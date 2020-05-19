Farmington Schools offers food boxes for all families

Farmington Public Schools’ Nutrition Services has partnered with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program to provide a weekly food distribution on Wednesdays through June 24.
These events are open to all households, regardless of age.
You can pick up a fresh vegetable box, fresh fruit box and dairy box (availability varies each week) at East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills or North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills.
Distribution happens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as long as supplies last. For more information on the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, visit ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box