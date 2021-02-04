Farmington Schools needs Strategic Planning volunteers

Farmington Public Schools has relaunched its FPS Strategic Planning Process and needs community volunteers to help with the process.

Members will serve on committees for these eight goals:

Creating a Culture for Equity & Innovation

Leadership that Supports Equity & Innovation

Teaching and Learning

Creating Systems for Equity & Innovation

Organizational Effectiveness

Effective Management of District Resources

Community Relations

FPS Futures Committee

To apply, visit http://bit.ly/FPSStrategicplanning. To learn more, contact Kelly Coffin, Assistant Superintendent for Innovation & Strategic Initiatives at kelly.coffin@fpsk12.net.