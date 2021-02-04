Farmington Schools needs Strategic Planning volunteers

Farmington Public Schools has relaunched its FPS Strategic Planning Process and needs community volunteers to help with the process.

Members will serve on committees for these eight goals:

  • Creating a Culture for Equity & Innovation

  • Leadership that Supports Equity & Innovation

  • Teaching and Learning

  • Creating Systems for Equity & Innovation

  • Organizational Effectiveness

  • Effective Management of District Resources

  • Community Relations

  • FPS Futures Committee

To apply, visit http://bit.ly/FPSStrategicplanning. To learn more, contact Kelly Coffin, Assistant Superintendent for Innovation & Strategic Initiatives at kelly.coffin@fpsk12.net.

