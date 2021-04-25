Farmington Schools needs more equity survey responses

Farmington Public Schools has put out a call for more responses to a community survey on educational equity.

The electronic survey did not receive enough responses from staff or community residents. Officials have adjusted the document to add a selection for “community members,” for those not tied to a school.

Survey responses go directly to US2, which is conducting the audit. The company will keep individual responses confidential.

To share your feedback, visit forms.gle/zgs7cey67CK1R53b6 by May 17.

To contact the Equity Audit team, write to equityaudit@fpsk12.net.