Farmington Public Schools (FPS) and the City of Farmington Hills Nature Center have released a series of guided nature walks for students in grades K-5.

Each walk focuses on what students are currently learning in science and is aligned with FPS curriculum. All have maps with questions that can be asked along the way to support the child’s science learning.

Colleen Stamm, K-12 math/science coordinator, collaborated with Bonnie Hollander, an instructor at the Nature Center, on these guides: