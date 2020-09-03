Farmington Schools names Title IX coordinator

With new Title IX regulations released on August 14, Farmington Public Schools has named Tyrone Weeks as the District’s Title IX Coordinator.

Weeks serves as Director of State and Federal Programs, School Improvement, School Safety.

Title IX regulations establish how educational institutions that receive federal funding must respond to sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, in school activities and programs, and requires that all schools take appropriate steps to prevent and redress issues of sex discrimination.

Weeks will be responsible for supervising the implementation of a Board of Education policy on harassment and discrimination, and its implementing regulations. In addition, FPS staff will receive Title IX training.

Any student or staff member with a Title IX complaint should contact Weeks, tyrone.weeks@fpsk12.net, 248-489-3596, or by mail to Maxfield Education Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington, MI 48336.

To learn more, visit farmington.k12.mi.us/titleIX.