Farmington Schools names new diversity administrator

Farmington Public Schools has selected Dr. Bobbie Hayes Goodrum as the new Assistant Superintendent for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Her appointment is contingent upon approval at the September 8 Board of Trustees meeting. She replaces Dr. Aaron Johnson, who resigned in June.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position, not for the title, but because of the work it entails. I have always been passionate about equity and am truly committed to all students, families, and the community,” Goodrum said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing this very difficult, but rewarding work.”

One of Goodrum’s first tasks will be to coordinate and facilitate the preparation of the District’s Equity Audit in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners. Among other duties, she will also work with schools to lead District equity and achievement initiatives to close opportunity gaps.

Two interview teams, one composed of District staff and one composed of community stakeholders, interviewed six candidates for the position. Two finalists were invited back for second-round interviews, and Goodrum was the recommended selection of the second-round interview committee, composed of members drawn from the first-round interview teams, and additional participants.

Since 2007, Goodrum has served as the Principal of Visions Unlimited, a program for young adults, ages 18-26 who have physical and developmental disabilities, and as Special Education Supervisor. She also supervised programs for students with severe multiple disabilities throughout the District.

Goodrum earned her B.S. in Health Science from Howard University, her MA.T. in Special Education from Trinity College, her Sp.A. in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University, and her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Oakland University.

“While we will miss her leadership at Visions and in special education, we are excited to have Bobbie lead this important work in our district,” said Supt. Bob Herrera.