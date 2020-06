Farmington Schools meal distribution continues June 17

Farmington Public Schools meal distribution program continues on Wednesday, June 17.

The program is available to families with children 18 and under, and those 26 and under who have a disability. Recipients do not have to live within the district’s boundaries or qualify for free or reduced meals.

Each package consists of seven ready-to-eat breakfasts and seven ready-to-eat lunches. Participants have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, to register at forms.gle/Yg9GDbR9HLVeQCNw6.

Meals will be distributed via curbside pick-up, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at:

North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills: Pull into the parking lot near the auditorium/cafeteria – far west side of the building. Exit through the student lot and drive via Raider-Way to Farmington Road.

East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt, Farmington Hills: Enter the staff parking lot and follow the student drop-off line, then pull toward the east side of the building (back of the building). Pull back out to the main lane leading back out to the stop light and exit onto Middlebelt Rd.

Also on Wednesday, anyone can pick up a USDA Farmers to Families fresh vegetable box, fresh fruit box and dairy box (availability varies each week) at East Middle School or North Farmington High School, also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as long as supplies last.