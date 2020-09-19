Farmington Schools makes public comment change

Farmington Public Schools trustees have changed board policy to allow members of the public to comment during board meetings.

Since trustees started meeting electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been reading comments submitted via email, telephone, and more recently, a form that limited comment length. Starting with the September 22 meeting, anyone who fills out a request form by 4 p.m. will be sent a link that allows them direct access.

The form can be found here: bit.ly/922PublicComment

The September 22 meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod and broadcast on TV-10, (Spectrum channel 210). You can view the agenda and some supporting materials at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.