Farmington Schools makes meal distribution changes

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) has made some changes to a meal distribution system that has been in place since school buildings closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next meal distribution will happen on Wednesday, July 8, 9-11 a.m., and only at East Middle School. The weekly curbside distribution will run through August 19, and online registration is no longer necessary.

Each package consists of seven ready-to-eat breakfasts and seven ready- to-cook lunches, available only to people who are 18 and under and those 26 and under with a disability. Families do not need to live within the district or be eligible for free and reduced lunches.

East Middle School is located at 25000 Middlebelt Rd., in Farmington Hills. Enter the staff parking lot and follow the line around the normal student drop off line.