Farmington Schools locks up athletic facilities

With reports of people in groups using Farmington Public Schools (FPS) athletic facilities, the district has opted to lock up high school fields and asks residents to not use other school playgrounds.

A message to families explained that use of the fields violated Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s March 24 “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” order, which requires social distancing of six feet.

“We have asked the Farmington Public Safety Department and Farmington Hills Police Department to monitor all school facilities on a regular basis to ensure that residents are complying with this order,” the email concluded. “As soon as possible, we will open the fields and playgrounds up for public use.”