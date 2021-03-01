Farmington Schools launches ‘One Book’ read with dragons

More than 3,000 Farmington Public Schools students will be reading Dragons in a Bag this month, through the district’s One School, One Book program.

The title was announced Monday morning on Facebook:

One School, One Book encourages elementary school families to read together on weeknights during March, which is National Reading Month. Teachers and other school staff will also be reading.

Whether they’re learning in-person or remote, students will answer daily trivia questions about Dragons in a Bag, written by award-winning author Zetta Elliott. The book shares the story of Jaxon, a young boy who discovers that a woman he thinks is his grandmother has some unusual secrets. Learn more on the author’s website.

Sponsors for the program include Farmington Friends of the Library, Farmington/Farmington Hills Education Foundation, West Oaks Civitan, and the Farmington Area PTA Council.