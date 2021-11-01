Farmington Schools launches Goodfellows food drive

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) Annual Canned Food Drive for the Farmington Area Goodfellows launched Monday to help ensure no local child or senior goes without a Christmas.

Drop off donations at all FPS schools or at:

Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street

Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Farmington Community Library, 23500 Liberty Street

Donations supply most of the canned goods that fill food baskets delivered to local families in need. Delivery day this year will be Saturday, December 18.

In 2020, the Goodfellows Holiday Assistance Program served more than 169 families, 350 children, 120 seniors, and developmentally disabled adults in Farmington and Farmington Hills. Monetary donations allowed the program to purchase gift certificates for perishable food items and clothing.

The nonprofit’s 60-plus members and more than 200 part-time volunteers provide 2,000 hours of service to complete this project.

To make an online donation or to learn more, visit goodfellows.info.

Reported by Farmington Voice