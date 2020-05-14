Farmington Schools launches emotional support page

Farmington Public Schools has launched a Facebook page to provide social and emotional support for students and families.

Airess Stewart, the district’s social-emotional learning coordinator, hopes the page creates access, awareness, and resources surrounding social-emotional learning, which includes self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills, emotional regulation, gratitude, and many other topics.

“Through this pandemic, we have all been thrown into this unknown, uncomfortable experience, and we have discovered how important it is to attend to our social-emotional needs,” Stewart said. “In my efforts, I hope to provide comfort and support to the whole Farmington community through a variety of social media modes, one being the Farmington Social Emotional Community Facebook page.”

The page includes conversation starters, mental health resources, mindfulness activities, and family podcasts. Resources on gratitude, socializing, digital citizenship, routine, structure, organization, and managing emotions will be shared in the future.

Follow the page at https://bit.ly/FPSSECS or search Farmington Public Schools Social-Emotional Community Support on Facebook.