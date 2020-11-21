Farmington Schools kids in need get help from Botsford Place

Botsford Place Terrace and Apartments in Farmington Hills gave Farmington Public Schools $1,000 last week to help students in need.

“We have a lot of families with kids that attend the district,” said Stephanie Trivax, who represents Brookfield Management Company. “We thought there had to be a need with everything going on.”

The company reached out to the district, asking about the area of greatest need. Dr. Bobbi Goodrum, the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Diversity and Inclusion, said funds will be used to pay fees for robotics and other activities when families can’t afford them.

“We are not able to fully fund some of our programs,” she said, “so they’re fee-based. This allows more students to participate. We’re going to get as many kids involved as we can.”