Farmington Schools hosts dialogue on race and healing

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) will on June 10 host a Community Dialogue on Race and Healing, a 7 p.m. Zoom platform meeting.

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests all around the nation, where people have stood in solidarity with one another across racial, gender, and class lines, declaring the humanity of black people and other people of color and calling for the end of police brutality. These events have triggered traumatic responses in many of the FPS staff and students, particularly African American staff.

The goal is not to attempt to solve the problem, as nothing can be solved in a one-hour Zoom session. The dialogue will offer a forum for people to talk about how they are feeling.

Join the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88080885202

Meeting ID: 880 8088 5202

One tap mobile: +19292056099,,88080885202# US (New York)

Dial by your location: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ kpfwznMH0

For more information, contact Assistant Superintendent of Diversity/Equity/Inclusion/ Student Services Aaron Johnson, at aaron.johnson@fpsk12.net.