Farmington Schools HOSA students qualify for state conference

Ninety percent of North Farmington High School (NFHS) and Farmington High School (FHS) who competed at the recent HOSA Region 12 Leadership Conference have qualified for state competition.
More than 4,200 Michigan students from nine regions competed virtually last month in more than 60 health science events. The State Leadership Conference is scheduled to take place in Traverse City at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, April 22-23.
Farmington Public Schools Career and Technical (CTE) instructors Janet Cadeau (FHS) and Amy Donato (NFHS) helped these students succeed:
Farmington High School
Knowledge Tests
- Ammar Ahmed – 5th Place, Epidemiology
- Rayyan Ahmed – 5th Place, Medical Math
- Stephanie Amoako – Medical Terminology
- Jannath Aurfan – Pathophysiology
- Tamia Austin – 8th Place, Cultural Diversities & Disparities in Healthcare
- Yatin Bichala – 3rd Place, Nutrition
- Sydney Chap – 1st Place, Veterinary Science
- Venetia Chap – 5th Place, Veterinary Science
- Eva Charles – Medical Terminology
- Abigail Dafinescu – Behavioral Health
- Bianca Evuleocha – Medical Terminology Knowledge Tests
- Jessica Evuleocha – Medical Terminology
- Emily Farhat – 9th Place, Nutrition
- Rida Fayyaz – 4th Place, Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking
- Meghana Karumuri – 1st Place, Pathophysiology
- Sivani Kasula – 2nd Place, Veterinary Science
- Muaaz Khan – Medical Terminology
- Dana Lopatin – Medical Terminology
- Katie McCown – 10th Place, Medical Terminology
- Richard Morris – 5th Place, Behavioral Health
- Niharika Narra – 2nd Place, Nutrition
- Viktor Ostapyuk – Medical Terminology
- Samarth Punjala – 8th Place, Medical Math
- Sharon Punnoose – Medical Terminology
- Madhumitha Rajaprakash – 1st Place, Medical Terminology
- Tejaswini Ravula – 7th Place, Medical Terminology
- Alex Rice – 1st Place, Medical Assisting
- Madison Scott – 10th Place, Medical Law & Ethics
- Hemil Shah – 1st Place, Biomedical Laboratory Science
- Sanjiv Seshan – 1st Place, Pharmacology
- Farah Shakir – 3rd Place, Healthy Lifestyle
- Uma Sriram – 1st Place, Human Growth & Development
- Hammad Tanoli – 1st Place, Epidemiology
- Sellina Vasha – Behavioral Health
- Ria Velvadapu – 5th Place, Nutrition
- Praneet Voleti – 1st Place, Medical Math
- Kiley Wilson – 5th Place, Medical Law & Ethics
Leadership Events
- Diya Dani – 7th Place, Prepared Speaking
- Prema Immadisetty – 1st Place, Job Seeking Skills
- Pranavi Jarugula – 10th Place, Prepared Speaking
- Akhila Mullapudi – 6th Place, Prepared Speaking
Teamwork Events
- Parliamentary Procedure Team – Marylou Abouaziz, Emma Alteri, Rithik Babu, Pritham Kura, & Abhinav Patelu – 1st Place
- Public Service Announcement – Rahul Anche, Lucky Dhenuvakonda, Anish Gaddam, Satyak Khare, Sanjit Manda, & Vidhur Nalabolu – 1st Place; Ciara Braska, Delanie Butler, Paige Meier, & Evie Penner – 2nd Place; Mara Costea, Kelsey McDonald, & Sophia Palma – 3rd Place
- Public Health – Ankita Ankasala & Tanishka Bhadri – 2nd Place
- Community Awareness – Tanisha Deshmukh, Sahana Nandigama, Jenna Salhab, & Dhakshniy Sivakumaran – 1st Place; Christina Arshansky, Saishreya Kankanalapalli (NFHS), & Insiyah Shakir – 3rd Place; Rumaysa Khan & Preeti Sonawane – 4th Place
- Creative Problem Solving – Syed Nyil Ashraf, Caleb Engelsman, Om Sonawane, & Hemanth Yalamanchili – 2nd Place
- Medical Innovation – Rahul Anche, Tejas Maire, Anish Kothapalli, & Andrew Pan – 1st Place
- Health Education – Shrika Gubbala & Dhara Patel – 2nd Place; Subhashreya Aravabhumi & Kanksha Jinna – 3rd Place; Amy Pan & Amatullah Poonawala – 5th Place; Preya Patel & Prachi Tilwankar – 6th Place
- Forensic Science – Siddharth Maddipati & Sibi Raj – 1st Place; Alpana Rajagopal & Mariam Safirta – 3rd Place; Vedika Mistry & Lena Rose – 4th Place; A’Mya Howse & Ne’Shell Ricks – 5th Place
North Farmington High School
Knowledge Tests
- Mehar Khanna – 7th Place, Behavioral Health
- Sarah Khan – 2nd Place, Dental Terminology
- Jordan Manela – 1st Place, Medical Law and Ethics
- Anirudh Bommanaveni – 5th Place, Medical Law and Ethics
- Daniel Saleem – 9th Place, Medical Math
- Jonathan Manela – 1st Place, Medical Reading
- Sophia Ramold – 3rd Place, Medical Reading
- Nikhil Desai – 4th Place, Medical Reading
- Aliza Soofi – 6th Place, Medical Reading
- Amina Atif – 1st Place, Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking
- Tejaswini Sivalokanathan – 1st Place, Epidemiology
Health Professions Events
- Jessica Wang – 7th Place, Clinical Nursing
Teamwork Events
- Health Career Display – Shobhna Sahoo & Jayna Shah – 1st Place
- Biomedical Debate – Nishka Khimasia, Adithya Vijayan, & Sriram Bettagere – 3rd Place
- HOSA Bowl – Muqit Essani, Nikhil Sheth, Ilakiya Rajaguru, & Jason Siskosky – 1st Place
- Forensic Science – Taryn Johnson & Madison Ramsey – 1st Place; Mary Kate Cullen & Kadie Hollander – 10th Place
HOSA Future Health Professionals is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE). HOSA provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition for secondary, postsecondary, adult and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs or those who have interests in pursuing careers in the health profession. Visit hosa.org to learn more.