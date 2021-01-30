Farmington Schools HOSA students qualify for state conference

Ninety percent of North Farmington High School (NFHS) and Farmington High School (FHS) who competed at the recent HOSA Region 12 Leadership Conference have qualified for state competition.

More than 4,200 Michigan students from nine regions competed virtually last month in more than 60 health science events. The State Leadership Conference is scheduled to take place in Traverse City at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, April 22-23.

Farmington Public Schools Career and Technical (CTE) instructors Janet Cadeau (FHS) and Amy Donato (NFHS) helped these students succeed:

Farmington High School

Knowledge Tests

Ammar Ahmed – 5th Place, Epidemiology

Rayyan Ahmed – 5th Place, Medical Math

Stephanie Amoako – Medical Terminology

Jannath Aurfan – Pathophysiology

Tamia Austin – 8th Place, Cultural Diversities & Disparities in Healthcare

Yatin Bichala – 3rd Place, Nutrition

Sydney Chap – 1st Place, Veterinary Science

Venetia Chap – 5th Place, Veterinary Science

Eva Charles – Medical Terminology

Abigail Dafinescu – Behavioral Health

Bianca Evuleocha – Medical Terminology Knowledge Tests

Jessica Evuleocha – Medical Terminology

Emily Farhat – 9th Place, Nutrition

Rida Fayyaz – 4th Place, Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking

Meghana Karumuri – 1st Place, Pathophysiology

Sivani Kasula – 2nd Place, Veterinary Science

Muaaz Khan – Medical Terminology

Dana Lopatin – Medical Terminology

Katie McCown – 10th Place, Medical Terminology

Richard Morris – 5th Place, Behavioral Health

Niharika Narra – 2nd Place, Nutrition

Viktor Ostapyuk – Medical Terminology

Samarth Punjala – 8th Place, Medical Math

Sharon Punnoose – Medical Terminology

Madhumitha Rajaprakash – 1st Place, Medical Terminology

Tejaswini Ravula – 7th Place, Medical Terminology

Alex Rice – 1st Place, Medical Assisting

Madison Scott – 10th Place, Medical Law & Ethics

Hemil Shah – 1st Place, Biomedical Laboratory Science

Sanjiv Seshan – 1st Place, Pharmacology

Farah Shakir – 3rd Place, Healthy Lifestyle

Uma Sriram – 1st Place, Human Growth & Development

Hammad Tanoli – 1st Place, Epidemiology

Sellina Vasha – Behavioral Health

Ria Velvadapu – 5th Place, Nutrition

Praneet Voleti – 1st Place, Medical Math

Kiley Wilson – 5th Place, Medical Law & Ethics

Leadership Events

Diya Dani – 7th Place, Prepared Speaking

Prema Immadisetty – 1st Place, Job Seeking Skills

Pranavi Jarugula – 10th Place, Prepared Speaking

Akhila Mullapudi – 6th Place, Prepared Speaking

Teamwork Events

Parliamentary Procedure Team – Marylou Abouaziz, Emma Alteri, Rithik Babu, Pritham Kura, & Abhinav Patelu – 1st Place

Public Service Announcement – Rahul Anche, Lucky Dhenuvakonda, Anish Gaddam, Satyak Khare, Sanjit Manda, & Vidhur Nalabolu – 1st Place; Ciara Braska, Delanie Butler, Paige Meier, & Evie Penner – 2nd Place; Mara Costea, Kelsey McDonald, & Sophia Palma – 3rd Place

Public Health – Ankita Ankasala & Tanishka Bhadri – 2nd Place

Community Awareness – Tanisha Deshmukh, Sahana Nandigama, Jenna Salhab, & Dhakshniy Sivakumaran – 1st Place; Christina Arshansky, Saishreya Kankanalapalli (NFHS), & Insiyah Shakir – 3rd Place; Rumaysa Khan & Preeti Sonawane – 4th Place

Creative Problem Solving – Syed Nyil Ashraf, Caleb Engelsman, Om Sonawane, & Hemanth Yalamanchili – 2nd Place

Medical Innovation – Rahul Anche, Tejas Maire, Anish Kothapalli, & Andrew Pan – 1st Place

Health Education – Shrika Gubbala & Dhara Patel – 2nd Place; Subhashreya Aravabhumi & Kanksha Jinna – 3rd Place; Amy Pan & Amatullah Poonawala – 5th Place; Preya Patel & Prachi Tilwankar – 6th Place

Forensic Science – Siddharth Maddipati & Sibi Raj – 1st Place; Alpana Rajagopal & Mariam Safirta – 3rd Place; Vedika Mistry & Lena Rose – 4th Place; A’Mya Howse & Ne’Shell Ricks – 5th Place

North Farmington High School

Knowledge Tests

Mehar Khanna – 7th Place, Behavioral Health

Sarah Khan – 2nd Place, Dental Terminology

Jordan Manela – 1st Place, Medical Law and Ethics

Anirudh Bommanaveni – 5th Place, Medical Law and Ethics

Daniel Saleem – 9th Place, Medical Math

Jonathan Manela – 1st Place, Medical Reading

Sophia Ramold – 3rd Place, Medical Reading

Nikhil Desai – 4th Place, Medical Reading

Aliza Soofi – 6th Place, Medical Reading

Amina Atif – 1st Place, Researched Persuasive Writing & Speaking

Tejaswini Sivalokanathan – 1st Place, Epidemiology

Health Professions Events

Jessica Wang – 7th Place, Clinical Nursing

Teamwork Events

Health Career Display – Shobhna Sahoo & Jayna Shah – 1st Place

Biomedical Debate – Nishka Khimasia, Adithya Vijayan, & Sriram Bettagere – 3rd Place

HOSA Bowl – Muqit Essani, Nikhil Sheth, Ilakiya Rajaguru, & Jason Siskosky – 1st Place

Forensic Science – Taryn Johnson & Madison Ramsey – 1st Place; Mary Kate Cullen & Kadie Hollander – 10th Place

HOSA Future Health Professionals is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE). HOSA provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition for secondary, postsecondary, adult and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs or those who have interests in pursuing careers in the health profession. Visit hosa.org to learn more.