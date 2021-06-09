Farmington Schools honors 22 with Superintendent’s Awards

Farmington Public Schools honored 22 students May 17 during the district’s annual Superintendent’s Awards of Excellence Celebration.

Building committees select four students–in 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades–at each traditional high school and two at Farmington Central High School. Middle school committees choose three 8th grade students per school.

Criteria include outstanding scholarship, exemplary citizenship, and active participation in extracurricular school events in their respective schools. This year’s honorees held countless leadership roles, took Advanced Placement (AP) classes, and took part in mentorships, athletics, music, arts, fundraising, and volunteering, all while maintaining impressive grade point averages.

Selected students also choose a staff member who has made a difference in their lives. Here are this year’s honorees:

East Middle School

Elena Anzivino

Luke Erickson

Rafael Ishibashi

Farmington STEAM Academy

Zainab Ahmed

Brandon Dail

Chelsea Durfield

Power Middle School

Cassidy Douglas

Umber Ranginwala

Anna Toranchuk

Warner Middle School

Paige AnnMarie Dilluvio

Emily Kim

Kaylee Pierce

Farmington Central High School

Maya Mullins – Grade 11

Avery Owen – Grade 12

Farmington High School

Victoria Atwater – Grade 11

Alan Garza – Grade 12

Arya Karki – Grade 9

Karthikeya Thota – Grade 10

North Farmington High School

Katelyn Greene – Grade 10

Gabrielle Sethi – Grade 12

Nikhil Sheth – Grade 11

Landon Williams – Grade 9

Honored teachers included:

David Beazley – Farmington STEAM Academy

Stephanie Berke – Warner Middle School

Denise Cadwell – Farmington Central High School

Debbie Calanchi – East Middle School

Jason Canfield – Farmington High School

David Drake – East Middle School

Katelyn Fauls – Warner Middle School

Jennifer Franklin – East Middle School

Angel Gippert – Farmington High School

Brenda Gold-Sloan – Warner Middle School

Jillian Henry – North Farmington High School

Elisa Maher – Warner Middle School

Wendy Marshick – North Farmington High School

Tracy Mastenbrook – Power Middle School

Cheryl Newcomer – Power Middle School

Kevin Ozar – Farmington STEAM Academy

Nancy Roma – Power Middle School

Valada Sargent – Farmington High School

Erin Young – Power Middle School