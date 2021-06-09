Farmington Schools honors 22 with Superintendent’s Awards

Farmington Public Schools honored 22 students May 17 during the district’s annual Superintendent’s Awards of Excellence Celebration.
Building committees select four students–in 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades–at each traditional high school and two at Farmington Central High School. Middle school committees choose three 8th grade students per school.
Criteria include outstanding scholarship, exemplary citizenship, and active participation in extracurricular school events in their respective schools. This year’s honorees held countless leadership roles, took Advanced Placement (AP) classes, and took part in mentorships, athletics, music, arts, fundraising, and volunteering, all while maintaining impressive grade point averages.
Selected students also choose a staff member who has made a difference in their lives. Here are this year’s honorees:
East Middle School
- Elena Anzivino
- Luke Erickson
- Rafael Ishibashi
Farmington STEAM Academy
- Zainab Ahmed
- Brandon Dail
- Chelsea Durfield
Power Middle School
- Cassidy Douglas
- Umber Ranginwala
- Anna Toranchuk
Warner Middle School
- Paige AnnMarie Dilluvio
- Emily Kim
- Kaylee Pierce
Farmington Central High School
- Maya Mullins – Grade 11
- Avery Owen – Grade 12
Farmington High School
- Victoria Atwater – Grade 11
- Alan Garza – Grade 12
- Arya Karki – Grade 9
- Karthikeya Thota – Grade 10
North Farmington High School
- Katelyn Greene – Grade 10
- Gabrielle Sethi – Grade 12
- Nikhil Sheth – Grade 11
- Landon Williams – Grade 9
Honored teachers included:
- David Beazley – Farmington STEAM Academy
- Stephanie Berke – Warner Middle School
- Denise Cadwell – Farmington Central High School
- Debbie Calanchi – East Middle School
- Jason Canfield – Farmington High School
- David Drake – East Middle School
- Katelyn Fauls – Warner Middle School
- Jennifer Franklin – East Middle School
- Angel Gippert – Farmington High School
- Brenda Gold-Sloan – Warner Middle School
- Jillian Henry – North Farmington High School
- Elisa Maher – Warner Middle School
- Wendy Marshick – North Farmington High School
- Tracy Mastenbrook – Power Middle School
- Cheryl Newcomer – Power Middle School
- Kevin Ozar – Farmington STEAM Academy
- Nancy Roma – Power Middle School
- Valada Sargent – Farmington High School
- Erin Young – Power Middle School